ZIER, Steven J. Steven J. Zier, age 82, passed away peacefully on August 22. His beloved wife of 60 years, Ilene, was by his side, as were his children and grandchildren. Steve was born in Trenton, NJ. He completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Michigan in geology and received a graduate degree at Tulane University, where he and Ilene met. After 48 years working as a financial advisor, Steve retired in 2012 to pursue other passions. He audited classes at Emory University in archaeology, biblical studies, classical literature, and history, and served as a docent at the Carlos Museum. He also studied with Atlanta Scholars Kollel, and was an active member of the Atlanta Jewish community. Steve's endless curiosity and thirst for knowledge led him to explore a variety of hobbies throughout his life, including photography, traveling, gardening, reading, spirituality, fishing, and golfing. He was most content smoking a cigar and drinking a single malt Scotch in his backyard or surf fishing at Flagler Beach with his family. The greatest love of Steve's life was undoubtedly his family. He is survived by his wife Ilene (Bock), brother Roger (Ellen) Zier of Raleigh, NC, daughters Lisa Zier, Amy (Zier) Rosenthal, and Julie Zier (Davidorf), sons-in-law Ross Rosenthal and Brad Davidorf, grandsons Myles and Alec Rosenthal, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Congregation Or Hadash or Rabbi Donald A. Tam Institute for Jewish Studies at Emory University. A graveside service was held August 24 at Arlington Memorial Park. Please sign online guestbook at www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Shiva services will be held by Zoom, Monday-Thursday (8/24-8/27) at 7:30 PM. Due to COVID-19, the family respectfully requests no visitors to the home. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770.451.4999.

