ZIELENSKE, Gerald "Jerry" Jerry Zielenske, age 87, of Oxford passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was born April 10, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to Raymond and Eleanor Zielenske who have preceded him in death. He grew up in Chicago, Illinois where he graduated from Lane Tech High School. Mr. Zielenske owned his own plumbing business, Zielenske Plumbing. He was a member of the Freemasons, the Shriners, Medinah and Royal Order of the Jesters. Mr. Zielenske enjoyed boating and fishing, as well as spending time with family. Mr. Zielenske was preceded death in by his parents, Raymond and Eleanor Zielenske and his uncle Walter Zielenske. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jo-Anne Zielenske, his sister Jeanne Siegfried, his children Mark Zielenske (Susan) of Covington, Douglas Zielenske (Yvette) of Mansfield, Kimberly Martin (Jeff) of Virginia, Terri Sheridan of Antioch, Illinois and Mark Sheridan of Oxford. His 5 grandchildren, Lisa Zielenske, Michael Zielenske, Tyler Zielenske, Brooke Zielenske, Susanna Martin, one great-grandchild, as well as a host of other family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made in Mr. Zielenske's name to the Shriner's Children Hospital. There are no services for Mr. Zielenske at this time. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014. 770-786-2524

