Ziegler, Robert

Robert Paul Ziegler passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in Tucker, Georgia at the age of 88. He was born September 26, 1934, in Crowley, Louisiana to Anthony Ziegler, Sr. and Beulah Laurent.



A 1958 graduate of Louisiana State University, Bob received his bachelor's of science in Mechanical Engineering. While at LSU, he played football, receiving the title of Most Valuable Player in 1956 and was selected as one of the 100 best players for the All-American Squad in 1956. Bob left an indelible mark on the program, and more importantly, his number one fan, Blanche C. Ziegler, who he married in 1958, and shared a lifelong love of LSU football.



After graduating from LSU, Bob began his 35-year career as a mechanical engineer. He worked for the U.S. Naval Corps of Engineers from 1958-1973, and during this time Bob and his family moved to Argentia, Newfoundland, Canada where he had an appointment at the Naval Station (1961-1963). He then joined the Army Corps of Engineers in New Orleans in 1970, eventually transferring to Atlanta in 1981, which became his family's home. Over his career, Bob was the recipient of numerous awards, most notable was the Emergency Manager of the year (1991), Commander's Award for Civilian Service (1991), and Achievement Medal for Civilian Service (1993). After a distinguished career, Bob retired in 1997, and he continued to pursue a passion of history and geography, imparting his innumerable stories, encyclopedic-detail, and infinite knowledge on his friends and family.



To his friends, he was Bob. To his loved ones, he was Paul. But in his fondest role, he was known as Dad or Grandad. Whether Bob, Paul, Dad, or Grandad, he instilled a commitment to patience and perseverance – one that his family is trying to withhold as they live each day without him. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend. After celebrating his 65th wedding anniversary in January, Paul leaves behind his wife, Blanche C. Ziegler. He is also survived by his daughter, Catherine Z. Peters (David); and grandchildren, Danielle Donnelly (Ivan), Tucker Donnelly (Allison), Cooper Donnelly (Cydney); and great-grandchildren, Wes Donnelly, and Reed Donnelly. His daughter, Cynthia Z. Steele preceded him in death, and he joined her in heaven on her birthday, February 12 – a meaning that gives his family comfort that his daughter was there to welcome him in heaven with a birthday party. Paul was also preceded in death both his sister, Beulah Mae Mouton and his brother, Anthony Ziegler Jr.



The funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Holy Cross Catholic Church on Chamblee Tucker Road. Bob will then be interred in New Orleans, Louisiana at the family mausoleum.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society.



