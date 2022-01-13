ZIEGLER, Eloise



Eloise White Ziegler (née Lovelace), 100, a native of Atlanta, died January 9, 2022. Mrs. Ziegler graduated from Girls' High School and attended Atlanta Business School. She then married Paul White, Jr. who served as an Officer in the Army for 20 years, during which period they traveled extensively around the world. Eloise and Paul enjoyed a 39 year marriage until his death. Five years later, she married widowed family friend Donald W. Ziegler and enjoyed a 20 year marriage until his death. Mrs. Ziegler was an active hospital and church volunteer. She was particularly fond of, and talented with respect to, flower arranging, and used that skill in her volunteer work at her church. While primarily a homemaker, Mrs. Ziegler worked for Retail Credit, Atlanta, Georgia, for Mutual of Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska, and in the bursar's office, Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia. In addition to her late husbands, Mrs. Ziegler was preceded in death by her granddaughter Amanda Cagle Smith, and son-in-law Earl D. Cagle. She is survived by her son, Thomas F. White (Karen); daughter, Paulette White Cagle; grandchildren, Brooks Jackson Cagle, Joshua Alexander Cagle, Paul Thomas Cagle, Abigail E. Cagle, Mary E. Cagle, Liane White Özcan (Metin), Allison White Holmes (Darrell); and great grandchildren, Nathaniel, Chandler, Jack, Sara and Camden Cagle, and Laila Özcan. "MaMa," as she was affectionately known by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was looking forward to the birth of two additional great-grandchildren in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to HTP Flower Guild, c/o Holy Trinity Parish, 515 E. Ponce de Leon Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030, or the charity of your choice. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10:30 AM at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Arlington Memorial Park.



