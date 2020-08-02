Ziegler, Davis

ZIEGLER, David Arthur David "Dave" Arthur Ziegler of Roswell, Georgia, passed peacefully on July 28, 2020. Dave was born in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, on December 20, 1945, to Arthur Ziegler and Gertrude Mohlin Ziegler. He was a graduate of Zelienople High School and Eastern Michigan University. He valued his experiences at college and made several lifelong friends. Following graduation in 1968, he entered the U.S. Army as a commissioned officer (second lieutenant) and was later promoted to captain. During his four years with the U.S. Army, he served in the 172nd Infantry Brigade at Fort Richardson, Alaska, and the 25th Infantry Division at Cu Chi, South Vietnam. After serving his country, Dave attended Kent State University in Ohio where he pursued a master's degree in accounting, and later met his wife, Kathi. Kathi and Dave were married for more than 46 years. Their first home was in Stow, Ohio, where Dave worked as an accountant at Terex Corporation. After the shutdown of the Terex plant in the early 1990s, Dave was hired as a controller in the finance department of Evenflo Products Company, Inc. The new job brought the family to Roswell, Georgia. In 1999, Dave retired in order to devote more time to his family and pursue other interests, such as genealogical research, reading, gardening, and stock trading. More than anything, Dave loved the times he spent with his family and friends talking and laughing for hours. Dave is survived by his wife Kathleen (Kathi) Wilson Ziegler, daughters Sandra Kathleen Ziegler Turner (Jacob) and Linda Ziegler Niederhausen (Eric), and grandchildren Ephraim Levi Turner, Marian Rosalie Turner and Julie Rose Niederhausen. Dave will be laid to rest at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service for immediate family will be held on Thursday, August 6. A celebration of life in his garden will be scheduled for some time next year. Donations can be made in his memory to the Atlanta Botanical Garden at www.atlantabg.org, or the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org. Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com.





