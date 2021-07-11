ZIEG, Stanley Wayne



Stan Zieg, of Tucker, passed away surrounded by family on July 7, 2021. Although his illness took him away too quickly, he was able to spend time with his family and friends during his last weeks.



Stan was born in 1950 to Ben and Martha Zieg in Evansville, Indiana. After graduating from Georgia Tech, he worked as an engineer for IBM, Scientific-Atlanta, and Cisco. Even in retirement, he continued to use his engineering talents, helping to organize and systematize food donations for the St. Martin de Porres Food Pantry at Holy Cross Parish, Tucker.



Stan's proudest legacy is his family. He is survived by Diane and his sons: Michael (Suzy) of Slippery Rock, PA, and their children Teresa, Anthony, Nicholas, Mary Grace, Vincent, and Lawrence; Marc (Shannon) of McDonough, and their daughters Ella and Katya; Matthew (Cami) of Canton, and their sons Isaac, Ian, Hudson, and Harrison; and Thomas (Lori) of Cincinnati, OH, and their children Allison, Andrew, and Caitlin. He is also survived by his sister Janine (Eric), and several nieces and nephews. Nobody who knew Stan could doubt the pride, love, and affection he had for his family.



Stan's family and friends are invited to a Rosary service on Monday, July 12 at 5:00 PM at the Cathedral of Christ the King. There will be a private Funeral Mass celebrated by Msgr. Richard Lopez, followed by interment at Honey Creek Woodlands Cemetery, Conyers, on Tuesday. After the burial, the family invites friends to join them to share memories of Stan at Southbound Restaurant in Chamblee from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. In honor of Stan's commitment to serving his community, donations can be made to the Networks Cooperative Ministry (https://www.networkscoop.org/donate) in lieu of flowers.

