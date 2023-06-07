ZELLS, Esther



Esther Zells, 74, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on June 3, 2023. Esther was predeceased by her father Jacob Zells, mother Sophie Zells (nee Cohen), and brother Ivan (Jack) Zells and sister-in-law Lois Zells. She is survived by her husband Stanley Ingber, daughter Susan Zells Ingber, daughter Julia Zells Ingber-Chang, son-in-law Matt Chang and beloved granddaughter Bianca Zells Ingber-Chang. Memorial donations may be made to Good Mews Animal Foundation (https://www.goodmews.org). The funeral will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, Georgia with Rabbi Peter Berg officiating. Shiva will be observed immediately following the service with a service Wednesday evening with additional services on Thursday evening. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.



