ZBAR, Jack Jacobs



Jack Jacobs Zbar passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 1, 2022 at the age of 87. He was born to Sam and Estelle Zbar in Tampa, Florida on February 1, 1935.



After graduating from Plant High School, he attended GaTech and earned an undergraduate degree in chemistry and a Masters in Chemical Engineering. While at Tech he discovered a passion for racing cars, was an accomplished swimmer on the Tech Swim team, and enjoyed being a member of AEPi Fraternity where he met some of his lifelong friends. His constantly curious mind expanded his interests in scuba diving, underwater cinematography, and collecting an extensive shell collection. As a young adult, he founded his own chemical engineering company – Arrow Engineering – in 1970 in Dalton, Georgia. He held many patents that established him as a leader in the chemical, manufacturing and textile industries.



Jack was named a College of Engineering Distinguished Alumnus in 1996, elected to the Engineering Hall of Fame in 2003 and was a member of The Hill Society of GaTech. As he was happy to be in a position to give back, Jack, along with his wife Leda, established the Leda L. and Jack J. Zbar Scholarship at GaTech, and were contributing members to the Jewish National Fund and the Naples Florida Senior Center.



He loved being with his family most. His humor, wit and warmth will be missed by his loving wife, Leda Zbar; his son, Clay Zbar (Shari); his daughters, Beth Marks (Michael), Stephanie Footer (Luke Warren); his grandchildren, Jeff Marks(Angel), Greg Marks, Jennifer Zbar, Jake Footer, and Justin Footer. He is also survived by his in laws, Susie and Bruce Golubock, Joel and Mindy Loshak; and many adored nieces and nephews.



In memory of Jack, donations may be sent to the Georgia Tech Foundation at 760 Spring Street NW, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30308, in support of the Leda L. and Jack J. Zbar Scholarship in the School of Materials Science & Engineering or in support of the Leda L. and Jack J. Zbar Scholarship in the School of Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering. Gifts may also be made online at www.georgiatech.gatech.edu/giving/special. Graveside services will be held 2:30 PM, Wednesday, July 6, at Arlington Memorial Park and via zoom link on Dressler's website:



https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com



Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999

