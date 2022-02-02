Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Zaglin, Frances

File photo

Credit: File

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ZAGLIN, Frances

Frances Fitterman Zaglin, age 95, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed peacefully at home on January 31, 2022. She is survived by her son, Carl Zaglin, with grandchildren, Parker and Andrea Zaglin; and her daughter, Ellen Zaglin, with son-in-law, Louis Roistacher. A graveside service will be held today, Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 2:30 PM at Crest Lawn Memorial Park. The family asks all in-person attendees to please wear a mask. To attend the service via livestream, please visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, (770) 451-4999.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

http://www.jewishfuneralcare.com/index.html?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Hodges, Richard
1h ago
Walden, Michael
1h ago
Clark, Kate
1h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top