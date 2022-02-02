ZAGLIN, Frances



Frances Fitterman Zaglin, age 95, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed peacefully at home on January 31, 2022. She is survived by her son, Carl Zaglin, with grandchildren, Parker and Andrea Zaglin; and her daughter, Ellen Zaglin, with son-in-law, Louis Roistacher. A graveside service will be held today, Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 2:30 PM at Crest Lawn Memorial Park. The family asks all in-person attendees to please wear a mask. To attend the service via livestream, please visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, (770) 451-4999.

