Zack, Matthew

On Saturday, July 31, 2021, Matthew Marion Zack Jr., a dear friend and colleague to many, died of pancreatic cancer at age 76. He was preceded in death by his father, Matthew M. Zack Sr., mother, Ellen Dolores (Kulba) Zack, and brother, John M. Zack. He is survived by a special cousin, Judy Ann (Zack) Dougherty, in Syracuse, NY and other family and friends in several states.



Matt was born in Monterey, California and raised in Syracuse (NY), graduating from Christian Brothers Academy (1963) and Canisius College (1967), earned an MD at SUNY Syracuse (1971), trained in internal medicine at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital (1971-1974), and earned an MPH at the UC-Berkeley School of Public Health (1978). He joined the Epidemic Intelligence Service at the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) in 1974 and worked at CDC until his death.



Dr. Zack was one of the CDC's foremost authorities on medicine, epidemiology, biostatistics and statistical programming; was a consultant to many other federal and state agencies and outside groups: and published well over 150 studies in scientific journals.



In 2009, Dr. Zack was awarded the CDC's National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention & Health Promotion (NCCDPHP) Lifetime Scientific Achievement Award for his important contributions to the CDC's Cancer, Aging Studies, Health-Related Quality of Life, and Epilepsy Programs and public health more generally.



Dr. Zack was a dedicated public servant, physician, mentor and friend, always willing to share his medical and scientific acumen with colleagues, friends and family. Dr. Zack often closed notes to colleagues with "Do good". He will be deeply missed. A celebration of life is planned. Contact: Chad Helmick, cgh1@cdc.gov. See full obit & leave condolences at Fischer Funeral Care:



www.fischerperimeterchapel.com/obituary/Matthew-ZackJrMDMPH

