ajc logo
X

Zachary, Yvonne

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ZACHARY, Yvonne

Mrs. Yvonne Zachary of NW Atlanta passed away on December 3, 2022. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 12:00 Noon at New Spirit United Methodist Church, 1380 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Pastor Rashawn A. Clark, Officiating Pastor. Instate 11:00 AM. Entombment Lincoln Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 11:30 AM. She leaves to cherish her two daughters, Mr. and Mrs. Steven (Yolanda) Wesley and Mr. and Dr. Prince (Marcitia) Ekeh; her four grandchildren, Mykle Johnson, Mr. and Mrs. Jarrell (Mignonna) Bradshaw, Rhomonte Deas, Asana Deas; her two great-grandsons, Jordan Garrison, Amari Willis; her brother, Charles J Perryman; her Goddaughter, Mr. and Mrs. Marshall (Brenda) Troup; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Henry Perryman Jr. and Harvey Perryman, and favorite aunt Frances C. DeVaughn. Today, Public Viewing from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Unapologetically ATL Opinion: On Herschel Walker and Blackness19h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Tech quarterback Taisun Phommachanh goes into transfer portal
5h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Armed man arrested after Dunwoody police open fire near Perimeter Mall
7h ago

Credit: TNS

Opinion: Georgia becomes Donald Trump’s kryptonite
19h ago

Credit: TNS

Opinion: Georgia becomes Donald Trump’s kryptonite
19h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

Man accused of setting Gwinnett law office on fire, killing ex-wife’s attorney
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Arnold, Michael
2h ago
Brown, Bernard
2h ago
Johnson, Jhacari
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

State championships: Preview of the Georgia high school football finals
Viktor Bout: What we know about the Russian prisoner released by U.S. in Brittney Griner...
17h ago
Baby Jayla: Born weighing 14.6 oz, Georgia preemie defies odds
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top