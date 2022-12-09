ZACHARY, Yvonne



Mrs. Yvonne Zachary of NW Atlanta passed away on December 3, 2022. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 12:00 Noon at New Spirit United Methodist Church, 1380 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Pastor Rashawn A. Clark, Officiating Pastor. Instate 11:00 AM. Entombment Lincoln Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 11:30 AM. She leaves to cherish her two daughters, Mr. and Mrs. Steven (Yolanda) Wesley and Mr. and Dr. Prince (Marcitia) Ekeh; her four grandchildren, Mykle Johnson, Mr. and Mrs. Jarrell (Mignonna) Bradshaw, Rhomonte Deas, Asana Deas; her two great-grandsons, Jordan Garrison, Amari Willis; her brother, Charles J Perryman; her Goddaughter, Mr. and Mrs. Marshall (Brenda) Troup; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Henry Perryman Jr. and Harvey Perryman, and favorite aunt Frances C. DeVaughn. Today, Public Viewing from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331.



