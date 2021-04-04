YOUTT, William



1931 - 2021



William Francis Youtt, 89, died March 23, 2021. Bill was born October 13, 1931 in Auburn, NY, the son of Francis and Mildred Smart Youtt. He graduated from Holy Family High School in Auburn and from Le Moyne College in Syracuse. He was then drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. After his discharge, he married Barbara Knox Wilson, also of Auburn, after a short courtship. He joined Sentry Insurance, being employed in various positions in five different cities over 39 years and retiring in 1995.



Bill then worked part time until 2016 for the law offices of Mary A. Miller & Associates in Norcross, GA. Barbara and Bill raised their family primarily in Atlanta, GA. They enjoyed antiquing, buying and selling along the East Coast. Bill liked to play the piano and to refurbish antiques, but most of all he enjoyed being with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Remarkably, Barbara and Bill met nearly every evening of their marriage before dinner at the kitchen table to share a drink and review the day, sometimes hosting children, neighbors, or visiting relatives.



Bill was predeceased by Barbara after 61 years of marriage, and also by his sister, Marilyn Youtt Rice, his son William J. Youtt, and his grandson John W. Telford. He is survived by three children, Ann Y. Telford (Mac) of Duluth, GA, Peter F. Youtt (Dena) of Frisco, TX, and Michael W. Youtt (Salli) of Houston, TX, and by eight grandchildren: Elizabeth Telford Sullivan (Peter), Emma Youtt Houser (Jeff), George L. Youtt, Henry C. Youtt, Annmarie M. Youtt, William T. Youtt, Louisa M. Youtt, and Amelia M. Youtt, and one great-grandson, Marston M. Sullivan.



A funeral Mass will occur Friday, April 9, at 2 PM at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody, where Barbara and Bill were founding members, with reception afterward at the Moeller residence, 115 Green Falls Point, 30350 (one mile from the Church). He will be buried next to his wife and son in a private ceremony.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's name to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 2050-C Chamblee-Tucker Road, Atlanta 30341.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.



Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092.



