Youtie, William

YOUTIE (Bill), William Samuel



William Samuel Youtie (Bill), age 67, passed on December 10, 2022, after battling a brain tumor.



Bill was born in Camden, New Jersey on November 8, 1955. His love of boats arose from summers spent at the Jersey shore. Bill was proud of his degrees from Georgia Tech. He graduated with an engineering science and mechanics degree after high school, then returned in his mid-40s to obtain a computer science degree. Bill had three careers throughout his lifetime. He built oil rigs all over the world. He had a business development career with a Japanese trading company after receiving an MBA from Tulane. He managed large scale IT billing system projects until he retired.



Athletic adventures were Bill's favorite pursuits. He was a founding member of the Georgia Tech Rugby Club (his nickname was "Battlin' Bill"). He rowed in sculling events as part of the Atlanta Rowing Club. He bicycled as part of ATS and did rides in Europe that paralleled the Tour de France. Bill enjoyed traveling and learning local languages. He had the biggest smile when doing the things and being with the people he loved.



Bill is survived by his wife, Jan of Atlanta; sister, JoAnne (Bill Stevenson) of Portland, OR; and nephew, Andy (Iris). The family thanks Johnny Daniel and his team at Daniel Companion Nursing for the care and friendship they gave to Bill. Donations to the Orr Brain Tumor fund at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital at give.piedmont.org are welcome. "It's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years." Abraham Lincoln.


