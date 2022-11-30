ajc logo
Youngblood, Benjamin

YOUNGBLOOD, Benjamin W.

Benjamin W. Youngblood, age 96, of Cumming, Georgia, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the service. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, Georgia (770) 932-1133.




