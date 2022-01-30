YOUNG, Stuart Jeffrey



Stuart Jeffrey Young, 66, died January 27th surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife, Ellen, and son, Evan. Stuart was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease seven years ago, but he did not let that diagnosis define him. To combat his symptoms, Stuart developed a passion for the game of Pickleball and played often at the Fowler YMCA in Peachtree Corners. A graduate of Brandeis University and Boston University Law School, Stuart began his career at a law firm in Manhattan litigating for Jaguar Cars. He then moved to Bethesda, MD where he served as General Counsel at United Broadcasting and met the love of his life before he landed in Atlanta. Stuart worked 17 years as Associate General Counsel for Cox Enterprises. Outside of his legal career, Stuart had a lifelong love affair with radio and music. During college summer breaks he worked as a disc jockey for WFAS AM in White Plains, NY. Those in our community may know Stuart for his rich, velvety singing voice most notably on display in the Southern Discomfort parody singing troupe. Stuart took up voiceover acting after retirement and recorded commercials and jingles in his home studio. Gone but not forgotten. Graveside services will be held 12:30 PM, today, January 30 at Arlington Memorial Park. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

