YOUNG, Lillian
Memorial Service for Mrs. Lillian Young, of Atlanta, GA, will be Friday, July 22, 2022 at 12:00 Noon; Zion Hill Baptist Church, 6175 Campbellton Road SW Atlanta, GA 30331. Rev. Dr. Aaron Parker, Pastor. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, (404) 758-1731.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks