YOUNG, Julia



Julia "Julie" Gordy Young, 61, of Dallas, Texas, passed away peacefully at her home on June 18, 2021, after a 7 year battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer. She spent her last days surrounded by family, dear friends, and her devoted dog, Ruby.



Julie was born in Atlanta on February 2, 1960. Shortly after, her family moved to Columbus, Georgia, where Julie was raised with her four siblings. She graduated from Columbus High School and earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia in 1982.



After college, Julie moved to Atlanta where she began a successful career in finance with the Southern Company and later as a partner with Invesco. During that time, Julie met the love of her life, John, to whom she was married for 20 amazing years. Julie and John began their great adventure living in various cities; New York, Philadelphia, and Chicago. Ultimately, they settled in Dallas where they have called home for the past 15 years. Julie and John have been blessed with raising two incredible children, Jack and Will, the absolute joys of Julie's life. She never missed a chance to celebrate them and their many achievements.



Throughout the different places they lived, Julie and John formed lifelong friendships, which Julie deeply cherished. She gathered new and old friends together often and was most happy when all were enjoying each other at home or on the countless travel adventures they all shared with her. Julie forever made you feel special when you were together. One of her most favorite places to spend time together was at their home in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, where she especially enjoyed the gorgeous sunsets.



Julie was engaged in a variety of interests. She had a lifelong love of reading and photography, travel and history, education and personal growth. Always with an intent to discover ways to enrich her life and the lives of those around her. She was a passionate advocate for adoption, involved in her church and her children's schools, and she volunteered tirelessly for numerous charitable organizations.



Julie had an infinite love for her family and friends and her strong faith. She had a brilliant smile, calm nature, and heartfelt interest in everyone she knew. We will forever remember this remarkable, beloved wife, mother, sister, cousin, aunt, and friend.



Julie was preceded in death by her parents Caroline Cole Gordy and George Burnside Gordy. She is survived by her devoted husband, John F. Young, and loving sons, John (Jack) Boynton Young and William (Will) Hammond Young. Also surviving are her siblings: George Burnside Gordy, III (Nancy), Caroline Gordy Schladensky (Fred), Thomas Tillman Gordy (Anna) and Martha Gordy Milner (Frank). Julie also leaves behind her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, as well as a multitude of dear friends.



A vigil service will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 6pm at Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home, 7405 W. Northwest Hwy, Dallas, Texas. (www.Sparkman-Hillcrest.com). The funeral mass will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 1pm at Christ the King Catholic Church, 8017 Preston Rd., Dallas, Texas 75225 (www.ctkdallas.org). Julie has requested that we all wear pink in honor of breast cancer awareness and the important work that we still need to do to overcome this disease.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Park Cities Learning Difference Association (https://pclda.org/donate/) or to the SMU Catholic community (https://smucatholic.org/donate).

