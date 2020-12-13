YOUNG, Judith Hahn Scarborough



Judith Hahn Scarborough Young, 74, of Marietta, GA died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Tranquility Hospice Kennesaw. Judith was the daughter of the late Helen Howard Heidt Orlando, FL and Roy Francis Hahn Atlanta, GA. Paul Young, her former husband died in 2004. She is survived by brother, Richard M. Hahn (Lynda) Carmel, IN and sister Linda Upton (Joe) Boston, MA along with 5 nieces and nephews and many loving cousins and extended family members. A graduate of Gordon Military High School in Barnesville, GA, she graduated from Florida State University with a BS in Fashion Merchandising and worked for 18 years at Medical Systems Design, Inc until her retirement.



A longtime member of the Atlanta theatre community, Judith was a pioneer in the birthing of a movement which has grown to be one of the most important improvisation centers in the country. She showed up with her quiet grace and sense of humor and played in the workshops and shows that became The Lightside City Players, the first improvisation program in the Southeastern U. S., in 1984. She appeared in the Callanwolde Fine Arts production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. For a few years, Judith enjoyed playing a "sales wench" in the garland booth of the Georgia Renaissance Festival. A lover of cabaret, she worked nights at Libby's Cabaret and mingled with Atlanta's "beautiful people" as a hostess at Pano's and Paul's. But her greatest theater contribution was to Actors in Renaissance (AIR) which began in 1981. Judith co-ran the AIR Theatre Lab until her passing, providing scripts to folks who otherwise did not have access to them. She is lovingly remembered by her friends in Theatre Lab as always giving her best no matter what the project. She also belonged to a group that attended previews of films and was a herald for worthwhile movies.



Judith was passionately interested in history, patriotism and genealogy. A recognized figure at the genealogical research "Georgia Room" of the Cobb County Library, her fluency and attention to detail enabled many others to locate their family lines. A devoted member of four lineage societies, at her passing she was the Regent of the Doctor John Woodson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Colonist. She set a high standard as the State Historian, winning the National Historian's Award the three years of her term. Long time member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, she served in a number of official offices and was a frequent fixture at National and Regional Assemblies. She will be lovingly remembered for her participation in numerous Wreath Laying Services honoring Revolutionary Soldiers buried throughout Georgia. Always ready to lend a helping hand Judith participated with the United Daughters of the Confederacy as "Recorder of Military Service Awards "documenting current military service persons who are descendants of CSA Soldiers. The historian of the Highland Ridge Chapter of the Southern Dames of America she enjoyed attending State and National Assemblies. Judith's gracious and generous spirit touched everyone and the blessing of her presence in the world will not be forgotten. Her family would like to extend their deepest appreciation for all the kind words and prayers from her many, many friends.



A graveside memorial service will be celebrated in Barnesville, GA at a date to be determined. Memorial contributions may be made to the DAR, "Be a Shining Star" Project c/o Martha Adkinson, 4437 Central Drive, Stone Mountain, GA 30083 and the Glioblastoma Research Organization, online at gbmresearch.org or 154 W 14th Street, New York, NY 10011

