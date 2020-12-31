X

Young, James

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

YOUNG, James Robert

James Robert Young, age 87 of Canton, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Northside Hospital Cherokee.

Mr. Young was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church of Canton where he loved his Sunday School Class. His memberships also included the Jaycees and Cherokee County Search and Rescue. He fully supported his son, Reverend Phillip Young, pastor of Holly Springs First Baptist Church. Mr. Young was an avid golfer, jokester, and bird watcher. He loved Christmas and his Christmas houses and manger scenes. When he was a teenager, and he didn't have enough money to buy his mother a Christmas gift, he made her a manger scene and gave it to her as a gift.

The family will receive friends at Darbv Funeral Home on Sunday, January 3rd from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The funeral will be on Monday, January 4th at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church Canton. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery.

Mr. Young was preceded in death by his father, S. Taylor Young, his mother, Cora S. Young, his sister, Norma Young Stephens, and his brother, Bill Young.

He is survived by:

Wife of 57 years - Kathryn Young of Canton

Son - Phillip (Michelle) Young of Canton

Grandchildren - Stephen Brian (Carlie) Young, Alexis Young

Four nieces and nephews also survive

Due to COVID-19 dangers and restrictions, the family request anyone attending please wear a mask and practice social distancing rules (6 ft.). Mrs. Young also expresses her understanding to anyone who would like to attend but choose not to due to COVID-19.

The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Young family

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Darby Funeral Home

480 East Main Street

Canton, GA

30114

https://www.darbyfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.