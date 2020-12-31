YOUNG, James Robert



James Robert Young, age 87 of Canton, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Northside Hospital Cherokee.



Mr. Young was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church of Canton where he loved his Sunday School Class. His memberships also included the Jaycees and Cherokee County Search and Rescue. He fully supported his son, Reverend Phillip Young, pastor of Holly Springs First Baptist Church. Mr. Young was an avid golfer, jokester, and bird watcher. He loved Christmas and his Christmas houses and manger scenes. When he was a teenager, and he didn't have enough money to buy his mother a Christmas gift, he made her a manger scene and gave it to her as a gift.



The family will receive friends at Darbv Funeral Home on Sunday, January 3rd from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The funeral will be on Monday, January 4th at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church Canton. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery.



Mr. Young was preceded in death by his father, S. Taylor Young, his mother, Cora S. Young, his sister, Norma Young Stephens, and his brother, Bill Young.



He is survived by:



Wife of 57 years - Kathryn Young of Canton



Son - Phillip (Michelle) Young of Canton



Grandchildren - Stephen Brian (Carlie) Young, Alexis Young



Four nieces and nephews also survive



Due to COVID-19 dangers and restrictions, the family request anyone attending please wear a mask and practice social distancing rules (6 ft.). Mrs. Young also expresses her understanding to anyone who would like to attend but choose not to due to COVID-19.



The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Young family

