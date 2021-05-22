YOUNG, Fred Steven



Fred Steven "Steve" Young passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the age of 70 peacefully at his home.



Steve was born on November 28, 1950 at Crawford Long Hospital to the late Fred Grady and Dorothy Brooks Young. A proud Atlanta native, Steve attended College Park High School. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S Army, proudly serving in Vietnam. For his service, Steve earned numerous medals including a National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal and a Bronze Star. Steve was involved in many areas of the food service industry for over 30 years. He spent most of his career at Woodward Academy. He spent a decade traveling across the south with Servomation prior to that. He cherished his time volunteering for the 1996 Paralympics. He was a loving and devoted father, PopPop and friend, an avid outdoorsman and a huge UGA football fan.



Steve is survived by his children: Patrice Cooper (Charles) and Brooke Halfon (Jacob); grandchildren: Banks Cooper and Virginia Halfon; siblings: Debbie Turner (Mike) and Darrell Young (Regina); numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Hillcrest Chapel. The family will receive friends on Sunday at 1:00 PM until the service hour at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations in memory of Steve may be made to the National Parks Foundation. http://give.nationalparks.org/goto/Steve_Young.



Higgins Funeral Home Hillcrest Chapel is honored to serve the family of Fred Steven "Steve" Young, please visit www.hillcrestchapelcares.com to share your memories or leave a condolence message.

