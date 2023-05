YOUNG, Ernest and Virginia



The Celebration of Life service for Ernest and Virginia Young will be on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11 AM, at Hoosier Memorial United Methodist Church, 2545 Benjamin E. Mays Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30311.



Visitation will be Friday, May 5, 2023 from 3 PM to 6 PM also at the church. Services entrusted to Alfonso Dawson Mortuary.