YOUNG, SR., Darrell



Darrell Wayne Young Sr., was born to the late George and Jeanette Young, on January 24, 1953, in Atlanta, Georgia. He transitioned home to be with the Lord on July 18, 2021. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife Precila Kathy Young; three sons, Derrick Renard Young, Darrell Wayne Young Jr., Christopher George Young, two daughters-in-law, six grandchildren, six siblings and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing at Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home, Friday, July 23, 2021. Celebration of life service is at World Changers Church International, July 24, at 10:00 AM. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery, College Park, GA.

