YOUNG, Betty Rubin



Betty Rubin Young, age 89, of Gainesville, GA passed away peacefully on December 21, 2021 at the Mann House in Cumming, GA.



Betty was born on August 28, 1932 in Asheville, NC. She moved to Atlanta, GA when she was nineteen years old.



She was preceded in death by her son, Greg Andrew Jaffe.



Betty leaves behind her husband of thirty-eight years, Dewey (Duane) Young, daughter Leslie Jaffe Thomas (Dan), son Randy Jaffe, daughter Jan Jaffe Henderson (Frank), two stepdaughters, Valerie Young (Elizabeth and Chip), Barb Smith (Shannon, Ryan, and Jenna), grandchildren Lauren Barr, Jennifer Thomas, Scott Henderson (Alyssa), and Haley Henderson, two great grandchildren Killian Klimper and Lucy Jane Barr, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Betty had a passion for life. She loved her family and everyone knew how proud she was of them. She was a confidant to all especially giving sage advice to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Betty was a beautiful woman inside and out. She never met a stranger.



Betty loved going to the theater, reading books of famous and popular authors, playing golf, and watching TV sports, especially college football. She loved horses and dogs ( Princess Lexi). She was active in the Forsyth Women's League writing articles for their newsletter and organizing social events. She loved writing her own poetry, as well.



She was an executive secretary at the Georgia Tech Institute of Technology for twenty-two years.



The family will be holding a private memorial.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Guiding eyes for the Blind. (Guidingeyes.org) This is an organization that trains dogs for the blind.



