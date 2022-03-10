Young, Ann

YOUNG (ADAMS), Ann



Mrs. Ann Adams Young, age 84, of Covington passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Scott Lane of Roswell, Georgia; her daughter-in-law Dusti Moon Young of Oxford, Georgia; grandchildren Avery Lane, Grace Lane, Annie Lane, Joshua Young and Evan Young; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, David Young, and her son, Richie Young. Mrs. Young was born on January 12, 1938, in Habersham County, Georgia to W.W. and Maude Taylor Adams. She was the youngest of seven siblings, all of whom have preceded her in death.



Funeral Services for Mrs. Young will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 2 o'clock at Covington First United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Jan McCoy officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 o'clock Saturday prior to the service. The interment will follow at New Covington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arts Association of Newton County, 1169 Washington Street, Covington, Georgia 30014 or to the Covington First United Methodist Church General Fund, 1113 Conyers Street SW, Covington, Georgia 30014. Arrangements are through J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014, www.harwellfuneralhome.com.

