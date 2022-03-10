Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Young, Ann

File photo

Credit: File

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

YOUNG (ADAMS), Ann

Mrs. Ann Adams Young, age 84, of Covington passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Scott Lane of Roswell, Georgia; her daughter-in-law Dusti Moon Young of Oxford, Georgia; grandchildren Avery Lane, Grace Lane, Annie Lane, Joshua Young and Evan Young; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, David Young, and her son, Richie Young. Mrs. Young was born on January 12, 1938, in Habersham County, Georgia to W.W. and Maude Taylor Adams. She was the youngest of seven siblings, all of whom have preceded her in death.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Young will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 2 o'clock at Covington First United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Jan McCoy officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 o'clock Saturday prior to the service. The interment will follow at New Covington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arts Association of Newton County, 1169 Washington Street, Covington, Georgia 30014 or to the Covington First United Methodist Church General Fund, 1113 Conyers Street SW, Covington, Georgia 30014. Arrangements are through J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014, www.harwellfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home and Cremation Chapel

2157 East St. S.E.

Covington, GA

30014

https://www.harwellfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Bostic, Harris
Wright, Sandra
2h ago
Akins, Jeff
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top