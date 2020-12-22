YOUNG, Ann Moscow



Ann Moscow Young died December 19, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL at the age of 84. She is survived by her husband Don; three sons, Neil, Gregg, and Todd (Lori); and two grandchildren, Alexander and Isabelle.



Ann Moscow was born in 1936 in Atlanta, GA to Harry & Sara Moscow. She had one brother, Joel (Lynne). Ann met Donald Young in Atlanta when she was 15. She attended the University of Georgia before marrying Don in 1957 when she was 20 years old. They had a loving marriage of 63 years. Ann & Don moved to Jacksonville in 1964 where they raised their three sons and became active members in the community. Ann was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved surrounding herself with people and was the consummate hostess, her volunteer support in the community and recognitions are too numerous to list. Ann was at her happiest with a full house. She was creative, loved gardening, and was particularly skilled at organizing festive events and designing flower arrangements. Ann loved children and taught Pre-K at the Jacksonville Jewish Center for 28 years. Her kindness, compassion and generosity were evident to all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.



Ann will be laid to rest in a private service in Beaufort, SC. A virtual memorial service will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 7:00 pm EST. (contact for the family for a link)



The family kindly requests donations be made to the Young Foundation at the historic Beth Israel Congregation, P.O. Box 328, Beaufort, SC 29901, or to Jewish Family and Community Services of Jacksonville, FL.



