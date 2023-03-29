BreakingNews
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia lawmakers push new limits on no-cash bail
Young, Alice C.

13 hours ago

Alice Clark Young of Atlanta, Georgia passed on February 19, 2023, with her family by her side. She was 99 years young. Alice was well loved by her family and many, many friends. She was a life-long learner, influenced everyone she met, and was always a light in the room.
Alice was an accomplished organizer of people and held many roles in the Atlanta community. Just a very few examples are President of the Unitarian Congregation of Atlanta (1971-1973). Director of the Student Center and Dean for Student Services at Georgia State University (1973 -1989); President of Georgia College Personnel Association (1982-1983); and President of Mu Rho Sigma sorority (1968-1969). After moving to Park Springs retirement community in Stone Mountain in 2006 she started a book club and senior scholars' program.
Alice was predeceased in 1977 by her second husband, Dr. Henry T. Malone. She is survived by her three children, Kevin Young, Daryl Young, and Cheri Page, and two grandchildren, Aren and Sean Page.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on May 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Atlanta at 2650 N. Druid Hills Rd. In lieu of flowers it is requested that donations be made to the UUCA Endowment Fund.

