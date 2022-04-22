YOUMANS, Harold J.



Harold J. Youmans, 85, departed from this life to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, April 16, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rosemary Youmans; son David Youmans (Alison); and brother-in-law Richard Scraggs (Hazel). He was preceded in death by mother Ethel, father Ira, and brother Jerry Youmans.



Memorial service will be on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM at H. M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, with visitation beforehand at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at College Park Memorial Cemetery.



Flowers are most welcome but in lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Diabetes Association.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hmpattersonOglethorpe.com for the Youmans family.



