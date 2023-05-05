X

Yorker, James

2 hours ago

YORKER, James D.

James D. Yorker was born on July 21, 1927 and passed away on April 26, 2023 at the age of 95. A longtime Atlanta resident, he attended Morris Brown College and was a Supervisor with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for many years until he retired. He enjoyed hearing the Word of God and praise and worship music. James was a loving and supportive father, and along with two siblings and extended family, leaves behind a son, James D. Yorker, Jr., daughter, Karmen A. Booker and granddaughter, Ruth Booker

