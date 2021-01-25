YORK, Richard I.



Richard I. York passed away January 13, 2021. He was born on April 10, 1948 to Irving W. York and Dorothy S. York in Portage, Wisconsin. Rich graduated from Portage High School in 1966 and from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1970 with a degree in Business Administration. It was at Whitewater that he met his future wife Kathleen (Cass) Northey. They were married on June 27, 1970 and happily celebrated their 50th anniversary in June with a family gathering in the mountains of North Carolina.



Rich was employed in corporate Human Resources throughout his professional career, which included leading HR responsibilities for the Kohler Company, Allis-Chalmers, Allied-Signal, Schlumberger, Rollins, and Office Depot.



A family man at heart, Rich especially enjoyed having his family gather at their home on Lake Lanier. In their retirement years, he and Cass enjoyed many wonderful European trips with with dear friends. He proudly served on the Board of Directors of the Lake Lanier Association and was dedicated to the causes of lake improvement and water safety.



Rich was preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert. He is survived by his wife, sons Michael (Hillary) and Steven (Stacy), and grandchildren Sarah, Cameron, Ava, and Ella.



The family will privately honor and celebrate the life of their husband, father, and grandfather. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be sent in his name to the Lake Lanier Association 615 F Oak Street, Suite 200 Gainesville, GA 30501. or by email to lakelanier.org

