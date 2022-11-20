ajc logo
Yonkosky, Reena Ann

Obituaries
1 hour ago

YONKOSKY, Dr. Reena Ann

Dr. Reena Ann Yonkosky recently passed away after a long illness. She was born May 22, 1947 in Ironwood, Michigan and predeceased by parents, Ann and Stanley Dragosh; stepfather, John Yonkosky; and sister, Ruth (Raymond) Bianchi. She is survived by husband, Robert Hutcheson; sister-in-law, Nell Hutcheson (Penny Sherrill); uncle, Dr. Jere Hutcheson (Mary); cousin, Susan McDonald (Steve); niece, Renee Bianchi (Scott Brooks); and nephews, Ronald Bianchi (Jessica), Rick Bianchi (Cindy), and Randal Bianchi (Susan). She grew up on a farm in Erwin township, Michigan, riding her " horse", a cow named Annabelle. In determination to go to college, she left home early to attend Michigan State University, earning a masters degree in animal husbandry. At the time of her leaving home, she had $50 and a bus ticket to the university. She consistently worked her way through under grad, graduate, and doctoral studies, riding her bicycle around campus until she could afford a used car. Her brillant mind and dedication was obvious to those who knew her. Instead of pursuing veterinary school, she entered medical school, and eventually finished a 5-year surgical residency, becoming a board-certified general surgeon. She spent a year with the Indian Health Service, Crow Agency, Montana, and as a commissioned officer with the US Public Health Service , San Francisco, California. During her surgical residency program her 42 year love affair began with her future husband, Bob, a surgical ICU nurse. Her pursuits led her and her husband to settle in Georgia, by way of Idaho and Arizona, on a small horse farm. There she owned several horses and excelled in dressage and marathon carriage driving. She was known to rescue abandoned dogs or cats anytime the need arose. There were never too many to take in, care for, and love. They rescued numerous feral cats over the years, had them neutered, vaccinated, and re-homed. And those that couldn't be re-homed often ended up with them permanently.

As her career progressed, she also became board-certified in emergency medicine, hyperbaric medicine, and wound care. Her wound care reputation even drew some patients from out of state. She was one to have boundless energy, creating wonderful meals even after working long shifts. She started and ended her day in the barn, caring for her horses. She was much more attracted to " horse and barn work " rather than house work, and was usually in the barn even before morning coffee. She was a speed reader and often would come home with 5 books at once from the library. With her surgical skills, she could sew up an injured duck, as well as sew up torn horse blankets. In later years, she enjoyed artwork, painting with pastels and watercolors. Her art was usually displayed on Christmas cards every year as well. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her and loved her. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Reena's favorites charities: Nature Conservancy, ASPCA, and Defenders of Wildlife.

