YODER, Stephen T.



Stephen T Yoder, age 76 of Atlanta, passed away on December 12, 2022. He was born to the late Richard and Mary Yoder on July 18, 1946, in Goshen, Indiana.



Steve was a graduate of Athens High School and the University of Georgia. In college, Steve was a member of the UGA Golf Team and the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Upon graduating from UGA, he moved to Atlanta to start his career.



In Atlanta, he met and married Anne Burkhart where they raised their two sons. Steve was a loving husband, devoted father, and loyal friend. He loved to travel, play golf, cheer on the Dawgs, and dog sit for his favorite granddog, Dusty.



Survivors include his two sons; Stephen and wife, Martin; Chris and wife, Lindsey; and four grandchildren, Emma, Marshall, Henry, and Mary of Atlanta, Georgia.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Anne, and sisters Dinah and Cindy.



The family will receive visitors at a reception honoring Steve at the Capital City Country Club on Tuesday, December 20th at 4 PM. 53 W Brookhaven Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30319



In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations to the charity of your choice.



