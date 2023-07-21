YELLEN, Lawrence Alan



It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Lawrence Alan Yellen, who passed away at the age of 80, on July 18, 2023, at the Southwest Christian Care in Union City, Georgia. Larry was born on January 4, 1943, in Brooklyn, New York, and had resided in Duluth, GA with his wife, Sybil, for over 25 years. He was predeceased in death by his parents, Daniel Yellen and Celia Muchnik Yellen; and his brother, Dr. Martin Yellen. Larry Yellen is survived by his wife, Sybil; his children, Michael Yellen (Lynne) of Alpharetta, GA, and Stacey Davis (Todd) of Roswell, GA; his stepsons, Geoffrey Ezell (Rob Hodges) of Atlanta, GA, and Benjamin Ezell (Anise Parks) of Atlanta, GA; his stepdaughter, Rebecca Flowers of Duluth, GA; his brother, Dr. Jay Yellen (Betsey) of Orlando, Florida; four lovely granddaughters, Hannah and Sydney Davis of Roswell, GA, Zoe Flowers and Claire Jennings of Duluth, GA; and Sharyn Gottlieb, former wife and mother of his children of Boynton Beach, Florida. Uncle Aaron Doltz of New Jersey was "basically the one that taught Larry how to throw and catch a baseball at a very young age." These early stories of Larry's baseball career have been documented by Rob Trucks, author of "A Cup of Coffee" and "Matzah Balls and Baseballs" by David Cohen. Larry grew up in Brooklyn, playing ball on the streets, and grew to love the game of baseball. He graduated from Lafayette High School, the same school in Brooklyn where Sandy Koufax played baseball. Larry was MVP in high school in New York, but he would always tell you that his Jewish parents had plans for his education and they did not want him to dream of becoming a Major League Baseball Player. With education as his focus, Larry attended Hunter College in New York, but playing college baseball was his favorite subject! After going to Hunter College for two years, Larry finally was able to get his parents' approval and he soon embarked on his career in professional baseball. At 20 years old, he broke into the big leagues on September 26, 1963, after signing as an under drafted amateur free agent with the Houston Colt .45s in 1962. He was a right-handed pitcher even though he was left-handed. He pitched in a total of 14 Major League games during his "short" career with the Houston Astros. In 1965, Larry and Sharyn welcomed their first- born son, Michael David Yellen. In 1968, they had their daughter, Stacey Lizabeth Yellen. Their family was complete, but after 14 years of marriage, they divorced. At the age of 40, Larry was convinced by his older brother, Dr. Martin Yellen, and younger brother, Dr. Jay Yellen, to return to college. He graduated with honors from Fredonia State University in New York in August 1987, earning his Bachelor of Science degree. Larry was as proud of his degree as he was when he played in the Major League. In late 1987, Larry moved to Atlanta, GA, to seek a new career in sales and marketing. This position later placed him in the office of his future wife as he was selling office equipment and copiers. In 1995, Larry met Sybil Ezell, and in June 1996, they were married. A couple of years later, they purchased their current home in Duluth, GA, where they welcomed their families and the grandchildren that later came. Education was always important to Larry; he later worked with a tutoring company and found the position so rewarding that he tutored until he retired. Larry will be unforgettable. He was a gentle genius, a loving man, a friend to many, and a loving husband, father, and grandfather. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, July 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., Duluth Chapel, 3088 Highway 120, Duluth, GA 30096. The service will be streamed for those that cannot attend; please reference the website: www.billheadfuneralhome.com, obituary for Lawrence A. Yellen. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Larry's memory may be directed to the Southwest Christian Care Hospice, Children's Respite, and Senior Care at 7225 Lester Road, Union City, Georgia 30291-2316. For donating online, please use the link https://swchristiancare.org. Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.





