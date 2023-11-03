YEHUDAH, Miryom
Age 69, of Dallas, GA, passed on Friday, October 27, 2023. Funeral, Monday, November 6, 2023,11:00 AM, at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
YEHUDAH, Miryom
Age 69, of Dallas, GA, passed on Friday, October 27, 2023. Funeral, Monday, November 6, 2023,11:00 AM, at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel
6580 Church St.
Riverdale, GA
30274
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral