YEARTY, Marilyn



Marilyn Matthews Yearty, age 93, of Temple, Georgia passed away on July 20, 2022. She was born August 27, 1928 in Temple, daughter of the late John and Effie Baskin Matthews.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John Fletcher Yearty; brothers, James D. Matthews and Charles A. Matthews; sisters, Ruth Davis and Reba Crawford; and a nieces, Debra Yearty and Sue King. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 23, from 4:30 PM – 7:00 PM and Sunday, July 24 from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM at the funeral home.



Services will be Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 2:00 PM from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Brother Bill Gray officiating.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Liberty Christian Church at PO Box 10 Temple, Georgia 30179.

