YEARBY, Sr., Johnny



Mr. Johnny Yearby Sr., passed on April 11, 2023. The viewing will be held Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 4 PM to 6 PM. Funeral will be held Friday, April 21, 2023 at 11 AM, at Raleigh Rucker Funeral Home, 2199 Candler Road, Decatur, Georgia.