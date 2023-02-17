X
Yates, Robert

YATES, Robert

Robert Lamon Yates, 74, of Atlanta, GA, passed on February 5, 2023. Born in Lanett, AL on February 29,1948 to the late Lillian Adams Yates and Otis Yates, he is survived by his partner of 42 years, Charlie Kalal; sister, Mary Smallwood; nieces; nephews; cousins; and beloved dog, Dolly.

A Lanett High School and Auburn University graduate, Mr. Yates earned a master's degrees in business administration from Auburn and a law degree from Georgia State University. A graveside service in Lanett will be held later.




Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

