YATES, Linda Ann



Linda Ann Yates of Decatur, GA passed away suddenly on November 12, 2022. Linda was raised by Patricia and James Yates of Savannah, GA. The family lived in Savannah, North Augusta, and Decatur where she settled. Linda graduated from North August High School, and then attended the University of Georgia where she earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from the Department of English. She became a business analyst working alongside the USDA to investigate food stamp fraud. In 1985, Linda was awarded the USDA Secretary's Distinguished Service Award for her work with WIC.



Later, Linda devoted her life to producing art in various mediums. She combined collage, acrylic paint, and photography to produce visually stunning paintings. Linda used the art of the English language to produce copious amounts of journals, short stories, and a few novels. Linda played the piano beautifully. Her favorite pastime of late was raising her standard poodle "Sunny" and working on her tiny house in Florida.



Linda is survived by her brother, Rusty Yates and family of Hampton Lake, Florida.



Linda was buried in a small family funeral. A Remembrance of Life Celebration will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2 PM. Much of her art will be on display. All are invited to help us remember Linda and her life.

