Obituaries

Yates, Donald

File photo
File photo
Nov 10, 2023

YATES, Sr., Donald

Age 83 of Fairburn, GA, passed October 30, 2023. Funeral Service Friday, November 10, 2023 at 12 PM; First Iconium Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.

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View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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