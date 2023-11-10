Yates, Donald

YATES, Sr., Donald
Age 83 of Fairburn, GA, passed October 30, 2023. Funeral Service Friday, November 10, 2023 at 12 PM; First Iconium Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
YATES, Sr., Donald
Age 83 of Fairburn, GA, passed October 30, 2023. Funeral Service Friday, November 10, 2023 at 12 PM; First Iconium Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral