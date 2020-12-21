Yarbrough, Jane

YARBROUGH (JONES), Jane Wyatt



On December 19, Jane Wyatt Jones Yarbrough went home to be with her Lord. She was 83.



Jane was born March 8, 1937 at Beth Israel Hospital in Newark, New Jersey to Louis J. Jones and Mollie Mackway Jones. In 1941, the family moved to East Point, Georgia where she grew up. She graduated from Russell High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society and a Senior Superlative, named "Most Dignified" by her classmates.



It was at Russell that she met and began dating her high school sweetheart, Richard Yarbrough. In 1958, they were married at the East Point First Methodist Church. The loving marriage lasted 62 years until her death.



The couple moved to Athens for Dick's final year of college, where Jane worked as a legal secretary supporting her husband who received his degree in journalism at the Grady College at the University of Georgia.



As Dick pursued his business career at Southern Bell Telephone Company, Jane devoted her time to raising their two children, Ken and Maribeth. For a number of years, she taught piano and was pianist at St. Matthew Methodist Church in East Point. She also found time to volunteer as a Pink Lady at South Fulton Hospital in East Point.



With her two children in college, the family decided it was time for her to pursue her passion for nursing. Jane enrolled in the nursing program at Kennesaw State University where she received her degree and become a registered nurse. After a stint at Piedmont Hospital, she was hired by Delta Airlines as an occupational nurse. It was also while at Kennesaw State that she introduced her son to her young lab partner, Jackie Barnes, who became his wife.



Later, she retired from Delta to join Dick on his travels around the world in his role as a managing director of the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games.



Jane was extremely proud of her Scottish heritage, her mother having been born in Edinburgh. She was a member of the Cameron clan and enjoyed pointing out that a number of her ancestors are buried at Scone Palace in Perth.



Jane was a dedicated member of Northside United Methodist Church in Atlanta and the Northside Bible Class. One of her most treasured moments occurred when the steeple bells at the church were dedicated in her honor.



She was never happier than when at her second home at St. Simons Island, known to the family as "Grandma's Beach House." She was a kind and generous person who loved her family and her friends and was much loved in return.



Jane is survived by her husband, C. Richard Yarbrough, son Kenneth Yarbrough (Jackie), daughter, Maribeth Wansley (Ted), three grandsons, Brian Yarbrough, Thomas Yarbrough and Nicholas Wansley (Lyndsay)and five great-grandchildren, Cameron Yarbrough, Hayden Yarbrough, Hadley Yarbrough, Harper Yarbrough and Henry Wansley.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandson, Zack Wansley.



A family graveside service will be held at Holly Hill cemetery in Fairburn with Dr. Bill Burch and Dr. Gil Watson conducting. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jane's honor to Northside United Methodist Church, 2799 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30305. A much-deserved Celebration of Life will be held later in the Spring.



