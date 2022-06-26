ajc logo
Yandell, Beverly

YANDELL, Beverly

1948 - 2022

Beverly Jean Yandell passed away peacefully at home on June 13 surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was born in Winston Salem, NC on October 22, 1948 to John W. and Helen Yandell, the third of five children. Upon graduation from R.J. Reynolds High School Class 1967, Beverly moved to Charleston, SC where she worked at the Medical University of South Carolina for several years. She then moved to Atlanta, GA in 1992 and worked at Emory's Wesley Woods and then at Children's HealthCare of Atlanta where she later retired after 20 years of service.

Beverly was preceded in death by brothers Steve and David. She is survived by her husband of 28 years Robert Mueller of Cumming, GA, sisters Jane Yandell Mueller, Barbara Yandell Bunn, husband Bob of Wilmington, NC and sister-in-law Anne Yandell Bishop and husband Larry of Winston Salem, NC. Beverly loved nothing more than a good book, a cold beer and long nap.

A Celebration of Life is planned for July 16, 2022 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at The Golf Club of Georgia, Alpharetta, GA 30005.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Beverly may be made to Gary Sinise Foundation www.garysinisefounation.org or the Humane Society of Forsyth County

www.forsythpets.org.

