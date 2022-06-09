YANCEY, Delores



Delores Ann Taylor Yancey died peacefully June 6, 2022 at home. She was born at Pheobe Putney Hospital January 16, 1936 in Albany, GA to James William and Lois (nee Reddick) Taylor. She was an only child. Her father passed of heart failure when she was 2 years old. Her mother remarried 6 years later to Maurice David Gortatowsky. Delores Ann (DA to many of her friends), was an active and inquisitive student at Albany High School, involved in many school clubs and activities.



Delores Ann matriculated Agnes Scott College in Decatur, GA. where she led an active social life, to the extent her eventual husband, frustrated with not being able to get a date with her to a specific function, blurted out, "I guess I'll just have to propose to get you to go with ME!" And thus, they were engaged. They were married at Radium Springs near Albany and she and Goodloe settled into marital bliss at Roswell Court Apartments in Buckhead. She graduated Agnes Scott 9 months pregnant with her first child, Goodloe IV. When her second child James came the growing family moved to a house in Sandy Springs and then they moved to Vinings when her third son Allen was born.



Always one to gather friends for a party, she had several standing groups that traveled extensively together. One group of friends from her high school days called themselves the "Magnolias" and another from her Agnes Scott days called themselves the "E-hub" group.



She was active in the Iris Garden Club for many years, a member (and eventually in charge) of the Altar Guild at Saint Anne's Episcopal Church. As she was spending more time at their home on Sea Island Delores Ann attended Christ Church on St. Simons. She loved bridge and belonged to several bridge clubs. She was an avid golfer and member (and past president) of both the Atlanta Women's Golf Association and the Georgia Women's Golf Association. She was most proud of her extensive work as researcher and author of published histories of AWGA as well as GWGA. She and Goodloe were members of the Capital City Club, the Racket Club, Sea Island and Ocean Forest.



Delores Ann was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Goodloe Harper Yancey, III; and is survived by her three children, Goodloe Harper Yancey, IV (Mary Barrett), James David Yancey and Allen Deupree Yancey; as well as her beloved granddaughter Savanna Lee Yancey.



Graveside Services and Interment at Christ Church Saint Simons will be announced at a later date.



While mother loved her flowers she said she would appreciate a contribution to her beloved Shepherd Center Foundation (2020 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30309) or Agnes Scott College (141 E. College Ave., Decatur, GA 30030) instead of flowers.



The family will be eternally grateful for the faithful and devoted care provided mother by Gica Costea for the last 20 years and Charletha McGrude for the last 2 years. The family is also grateful to Tonya Greene, Mildred Simalumba, Beverly Bulgin, Makeda Mengistu, and Monica Anderson for their incredible care.



