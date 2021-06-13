WYNNE, Jeanne



Jeanne Steinbrenner Wynne, 91, of Marietta, GA passed peacefully into eternal life on June 5, 2021.



She was born in Brighton, MA on April 12, 1930. She graduated from Emory University School of Nursing in 1952 where she received her BSN. On February 7, 1953 she married Conrad Valentino Wynne and spent 59 wonderful years together before his death in 2012.



Family was the most important thing to Jeanne. She loved being Gaga and Nene to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She relished being a "Second Mom" to her nieces and nephews Rick, Rusty, Rie, Randy, Robin and Renee. Throughout the years she was active in various civic organizations including Junior League and Our Lady of Perpetual Help. She had an adventurous spirit and enjoyed traveling the world with Conrad and their friends Joyce and TZ, playing bridge, going to the opera and watching golf and college football on television.



Surviving her are her son Chris (Cathy), daughter Jeanne Harrison (Steve), son J.R. (Gloria Carroll), and daughter-in-law Regina Bland; grandchildren Becky Demas (Tim), Brian Wynne (Kathy) and Eric Harrison, (Lora Hawk); great-grandchildren Claire, Cole, and Camilla Demas and Nora Wynne; and sister-in-law Sharon Williams.



In addition to Conrad she was predeceased by her brother Frederick James Steinbrenner, Jr., her parents Frances and Frederick James Steinbrenner, Sr. and her son Conrad Valentino Wynne, Jr.



A Mass of Resurrection will be held at the Marist School chapel on June 26 at 2 PM.



Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Office of Gift Accounting, Emory University, 1762 Clifton Rd NE, Ste 1400, MS:0970-001-8AA, Atlanta GA 30322 or Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home, 760 Pollard Blvd SW, Atlanta GA 30312.

