WYNN, Mary



Celebration for Life for Mrs. Mary Wyyn of East Point, GA will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 11 AM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 10:30 AM. She is survived by her husband, Aubrey Wynn; sons; a host of other loving relatives and friends. Viewing today 1- 6 PM at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.



