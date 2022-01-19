WYNN, Marion Williams "Bill"



Marion "Bill" Williams Wynn passed away Jan 13, 2022. Born in Macon, GA November 18, 1937, he was preceded in death by his father, Winfrey Harrison Wynn; and his mother, Helen Williams Wynn of Macon GA. He is survived by his son, Stan Wynn of Snellville, GA; his son, John Wynn and his wife Karen Wynn; and their daughter, Helen Wynn of Tucker, GA; and former wife, Lenora Wynn. A graduate of Lanier High School for Boys and Mercer University in Macon, GA and attended the University of South Carolina graduate program in organic chemistry. He was employed as a chemist at BioLab in Decatur, Ga where he was accredited with several patents. He gave up smoking and became an avid runner participating in many marathons, the Peachtree Road Race and was a member of the Atlanta Track Club. The funeral service to celebrate the life of Marion "Bill" Williams Wynn will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. Burial Will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Thursday prior to the service from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA.


