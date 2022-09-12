WYNN, Geraldine



"Gerry"



Geraldine ("Gerry") Wynn departed this life on September 9, 2022 at the age of 90. She was born in Morristown, New Jersey to the late Hattie Mae and John David Neely. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ruby Brown; and brother, John David Neely II.



Gerry was educated in Morristown public schools and graduated from Lincoln School of Nursing in Harlem, New York in 1953. While in New York, she met her future husband and the love of her life, the late James Roswell Wynn (affectionately known as "Wynn"). Their union would last for 59 years until his death in 2012. Upon graduation, Gerry worked for Morristown Memorial Hospital. Gerry became a stay-at-home mom in Teaneck, New Jersey after the birth of her first child. She returned to work after her the last of her three children started school and worked for Drs. Greenbaum and Pons until 1974.



In 1974, Gerry and her family moved to Glen Ellyn, Illinois. She remained there until 1977 when her family relocated back to New Jersey and settled in Cherry Hill. Eventually, Gerry worked with her daughter at the Camden County Board of Social Services in Camden, New Jersey until she retired. In 1992, Gerry and her late husband moved to Atlanta where she remained until her death.



While in Atlanta, Gerry was a member of Cascade United Methodist Church and the Torchbearers ministry and the Sister Reading Other Sisters book club. She traveled extensively around the world, visiting various destinations. In her later years, Gerry crisscrossed the country visiting her children and grandchildren. Gerry was very social and loved keeping in touch with her family and friends through phone calls, email and Facebook.



What was most important to Gerry throughout her life was her family whom she cherished: She is survived by her loving children, Patricia (Patty) Joseph, Suzanne (Suzy) Ockleberry and David (Erin) Wynn; grandchildren, James David and Sean Taylor Wynn, Keith Gregory and Kara Elizabeth Thomas, Joi Allison Walker, Jordan Leigh and Tyler Jalen Wynn Ockleberry, Kyah Ashley Wynn; and great-grandchild, Parker Wynn.



A memorial service to celebrate the life of Geraldine Wynn will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Carl Williams Funeral Home, 492 Larkin St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30313, 404-522-8454

