WYCKOFF, Duane Allen



Duane Allen Wyckoff, Sr., age 83, of Statham, Georgia passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021. Duane was born August 29, 1937 in North Hornell, NY to Harry and Mary Wyckoff. He worked as a project manager in commercial construction. Duane was a loving husband and father who loved God and served Him with all of his heart. He is preceded in death by his son Duane Wyckoff, Jr., daughter Diane Wyckoff and daughter-in-law Leigh Wyckoff. Survivors include the love of his life, his wife Dorothy Oxley Wyckoff, sons Donald Wyckoff of Columbus, GA, Daniel Wyckoff and wife Norene of Decatur, TX and Dale Wyckoff and wife Karon Wood of Toccoa, GA, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



A visitation for Duane will be held Monday, July 26, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Eternal Hills Funeral Home, 3594 Stone Mountain Highway, Snellville, GA 30039, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM in Eternal Hills Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eternalhillsfuneralhome.com for the Wyckoff family.

