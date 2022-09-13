WYATT, Thelma



Thelma Green Wyatt of Stone Mtn., GA, formerly a resident of Tuskegee, AL, transitioned on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. She is survived by her children, Barbara Sippial, Willie B. Wyatt, Jr., Brenda Cheatham and Kimberly Haythe. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, from 12 PM to 8 PM, and family time 4 PM - 8 PM, at Gregory B. Levett Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA. 30034. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 12 PM, Central Time, at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 406 Cedar St., Tuskegee, AL 36083. Viewing, at Mount Olive Baptist Church, will be from 11 AM to 12 PM, Central Time. Interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Tuskegee, AL.

