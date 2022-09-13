ajc logo
Wyatt, Thelma

WYATT, Thelma

Thelma Green Wyatt of Stone Mtn., GA, formerly a resident of Tuskegee, AL, transitioned on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. She is survived by her children, Barbara Sippial, Willie B. Wyatt, Jr., Brenda Cheatham and Kimberly Haythe. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, from 12 PM to 8 PM, and family time 4 PM - 8 PM, at Gregory B. Levett Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA. 30034. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 12 PM, Central Time, at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 406 Cedar St., Tuskegee, AL 36083. Viewing, at Mount Olive Baptist Church, will be from 11 AM to 12 PM, Central Time. Interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Tuskegee, AL.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Attorneys Adanté Pointer, left, and Patrick Buelna, who represent a woman whose DNA from a sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime, speak during a news conference announcing their lawsuit against the city of San Francisco at their law office in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Woman whose rape DNA led to her arrest sues San Francisco
5h ago
