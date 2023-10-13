WYATT, Christine
Age 63, of Atlanta, GA, passed October 2, 2023. Funeral Service Friday, October 13, 2023 11 AM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
WYATT, Christine
Age 63, of Atlanta, GA, passed October 2, 2023. Funeral Service Friday, October 13, 2023 11 AM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral