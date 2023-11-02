Wyatt, Betty

WYATT (Kelly), Betty Sue



Betty Sue Kelly Wyatt of Dillard, GA, passed away on October 30, 2023, at her home surrounded by her beloved children. Betty was born on June 26, 1939, in Turtletown, TN. to the late Bea Lockard and Claude Jackson Kelly. Betty was the Executive Asst. for Dr. Frank Harrington at Peachtree Presbyterian Church and was involved with education for many years. She was a green thumb, a master chef and loved singing, playing the piano and directing the choir. Her greatest passion was her family.



In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, John Lee Wyatt; siblings, Bill, Bobby and Roy Kelly; and her grandson, Levii English.



Betty is survived by her children: David Wyatt (Lisa), Sandy Wyatt, Kelly Owens (Dean), Tracy Wyatt (Wendy), Leslie Wyatt and Claude Dillard (Deedee); her sister, Claudia Cantrell (Jim); 24 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.



A visitation will be held at Head of Tennessee Baptist Church at 10 AM on Saturday, November 4, 2023 with the Celebration of Life following at 11 AM. Interment will be held afterward at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Roy Kelly Fund at the Head of Tennessee Baptist Church.



Beck Funeral Home in Clayton, GA is in charge of the arrangements and is honored to serve the family of Betty Sue Kelly Wyatt. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.



Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.



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