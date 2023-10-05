WYATT, Sr., Dr. Alfred D.



Dr. Alfred D. Wyatt Sr. retired music educator with the Atlanta Public School System and Clark Atlanta University passed on September 30, 2023. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 6, 2023, 11:00 AM at the Ben Hill United Methodist Church 2099 Fairburn Road SW Atlanta, 30331. Interment Westview Cemetery. The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. Omega services will be held on Thursday, October 5, 2023, 6:30 PM at the Allen Temple AME Church 1625 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW Atlanta, 30314. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, 404-349-3000. The service will be live streamed at www.mbfh.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com